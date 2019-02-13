The president, who made the appeal at the Federal Capital Territorys Presidential rally of the APC, said his administration would continue to ensure efficient utilization of the nations scarce resources in the provision of infrastructural facilities across the country.

He, therefore, assured citizens that government would continue to use the little resources at its disposal to make life better for them.

He said: We have done a lot to start building the infrastructure the roads, you know it more than I do; the railway and then power we are going to get them done.

If you give us the next four years I assure you, you wont regret it.

President Buhari also insisted that those involved in the wastage of over 16 billion dollars on power sector without any meaningful results under the previous administrations would be investigated and anyone found wanting would be prosecuted.

He said: You know there was no power under the previous administrations, and a previous government admitted without anybody asking them, that they spent $16 billion for power. You know more than I do Where is the power? Where is the money?

My point is on bribery and corruption, which is one of my three areas of focus. Those people who say they spent 16 billion dollars on power, they will account for it.

Yes, we are under a system now. Those who have been given responsibilities, in the three tiers of government; the Federal, States and Local Governments as they are busy, we will ask anti-graft agencies to investigate and prosecute them.

We have already done a lot of cases, you know it, they came here and bought properties here in Abuja, and they invested outside the country.

We are appealing to different States in Europe and America to please help us recover looted government properties, which we are now putting back to building infrastructure.

The president used the opportunity to seek for votes from Nigerians of voting age, as they go to the polls on Saturday.

Gov. Yahaya Bello of Kogi, who also spoke at the rally, called on the youths to come out and massively vote for President Buhari and other APC candidates in the general election.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that President Buhari, who will be concluding his nationwide rally in Katsina, his home state, on Thursday, has so far held rallies in 35 States and the Federal Capital Territory (FCT).

The president is expected to move to Daura immediately after the Katsina rally, where he will cast his vote on Saturday.