This information is contained in a statement issued by Mr Festus Keyamu, Director,Strategic Communications, APC Presidential Campaign Council, in Abuja on Saturday.

Keyamu, who is also the official spokesperson of the Council, revealed that the event would take place at the International Conference Centre, Abuja, at 10:00a.m.

He said those expected at the ceremony were the persons earlier announced as members of the APC Presidential Campaign Council.

They are:

Chairman, President Muhammadu Buhari, Co-Chairman, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu, Deputy Chairmen,Vice President Yemi Osinbajo and APC National Chairman, Comrade Adams Oshiomhole.

Others are, Vice Chairman North, Sen. George Akume, Vice Chairman South, Sen. Ken Nnamani, Director-General, Rotimi Amaechi, Deputy Director-General (Operations), Sen. A. O. Mamora and Deputy Director-General (Coordination), Arch. Waziri Bulama.

Other members include the Secretaries, Adamu Adamu and Dele Alake, Zonal Directors — North West: Sen. Aliyu. M. Wamakko, North East: Sen. Muh’d Ali Ndume, North Central: Sen. Abdullahi Adamu, South West: Sola Oke, SAN, South East: Sharon Ikeazor South South: Sen. Godswill Akpabio.

According to him, others are, the Directorates: