Pulse.ng logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Home > News > Politics >

Buhari to constitute Campaign Council after APC convention

2019 General Elections Buhari to constitute Campaign Council after APC convention

The President’s Senior Special Assistant on Media and Publicity, Malam Garba Shehu, made this known in a statement in Abuja on Wednesday.

  • Published:
Buhari vows to do better if he wins re-election play

President Muhammadu Buhari

(Twitter/@umaragare)

President Muhammadu Buhari will soon constitute Presidential Campaign Council (PCC) to lead the All Progressives Congress (APC) to victory in the Feb. 2019 general elections.

The President’s Senior Special Assistant on Media and Publicity, Malam Garba Shehu, made this known in a statement in Abuja on Wednesday.

Buhari expressed the hope that the Council, when constituted, would bring all speculations regarding its formation to an end

The President said he was aware of the yearning by Nigerians for the formation of a full Presidential Campaign Council towards the APC’s victory in the presidential elections.

He added that he appreciated the growing interest that Nigerians had shown on this issue, and he was conscious of their keen expectation.

However, President Buhari implored members of the party and the public to exercise some patience regarding the constitution of the PCC.

The President revealed that the party executives were focused on the APC convention scheduled for Oct. 6.

The Presidential Campaign Council will be put in place after the convention.

“We are the party that will free Nigeria from corruption and poor governance.

“We are the party of change. We will not let the country down,” President Buhari assured.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Pulse News Agency Local by NAN brings you the latest news from Nigeria, covering breaking news in business, politics, entertainment, technology, and more.

Top 3

1 The Battle For Lagos See LIVE results of APC Governorship Primarybullet
2 Ambode Vs Sanwo-Olu Oshiomhole backs result of Lagos governorship...bullet
3 Ambode Tinubu explains why he fell out with Lagos Governorbullet

Related Articles

Shekarau Former PDP Presidential aspirant picks Kano Central APC senatorial ticket
Aminu Tambuwal Sokoto Gov in closed door meeting with Obasanjo
Buhari President meets El-Rufai, Akeredolu in Abuja
In Enugu PDP hijacks APC through Jim Nwobodo, Baywood Ibe
The Battle For Lagos How Buhari, Osinbajo asked Oshiomhole not to cancel APC primary results
Ambode Governor accepts loss of APC's Lagos governorship ticket to Sanwo-Olu, praises party
Oyetola Osun Governor-elect receives INEC's certificate of return
Dalung Minister condemns Plateau crisis, reiterates call for state of emergency
Sanwo-Olu Ex-Commissioner thanks Ambode for putting up "a good fight" for APC's Lagos governorship ticket
Sanwo-Olu Ex-Commissioner destroys Ambode to emerge APC's governorship candidate

Politics

Gamawa, Misau 2 APC defectors pick PDP’s senatorial tickets in Bauchi unopposed
APC to conduct Niger Senatorial primaries on October 5
APC Party to conduct Niger Senatorial primaries on October 5
Court grants bail to ex-governor Shekarau, 2 others
Shekarau Former PDP Presidential aspirant picks Kano Central APC senatorial ticket
2019 Election Protest in Abakaliki over Ebonyi APC governorship primary
X
Advertisement