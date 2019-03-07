During the 16-year period that the PDP was in control of power, Buhari said that there was no investment in the country's infrastructure especially on power generation yet the party claimed it dedicated a sum of $16 billion for the purpose.

According to Punch News in a report published today, the president was speaking in Abuja while tending to guests from the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC), who called in congratulate him on his re-election.

"PDP has not successfully explained to the country what they did with the money.

"There were no roads, no rail, no power. They said they spent $16bn on power, but where is the power?

“The irresponsible expenditure of that period has not been explained, and Nigerians deserve an answer on that terrible mismanagement of the country.”

Having successfully secured his position as the President of Nigeria following a tight contest between him and the PDP's Atiku Abubakar, the incumbent has made a vow to all Nigerians that his last term will count.

In a tweet he posted on Wednesday, March 6, 2019, he hopes to continue his focus on providing security, improving on infrastructure, creating jobs as well as fighting corruption.