Buhari thanks outgoing Merkel for always supporting Nigeria

President Muhammadu Buhari has expressed his full gratitude to Angela Merkel for always supporting Nigeria, during a telephone call between the two on Thursday, September 30, 2021.
Merkel wishes Buhari greater successes in the challenging task of leading Nigeria.
The 78-year-old applauded the outgoing German Chancellor for always lending a helping hand to developing countries with numerous initiatives.
He particularly thanked her for supporting the project to recharge Lake Chad, through inter-basin water transfer, and ease the lives of about 30 million people.
Merkel, who steps down soon after 16 years, wished Buhari greater successes in the challenging task of leading Nigeria.
The phone call was initiated by the German leader, according to a statement signed by presidential spokesperson, Femi Adesina.
