Buhari, Tambuwal meet behind closed doors

It is not clear yet if the meeting was about the 2023 general election.

Tambuwal is one of the Presidential aspirants seeking to succeed Buhari through the platform of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

Tambuwal’s meeting with the President took place days after the PDP’s failed consensus arrangement for four northern presidential aspirants.

The PDP candidates involved in the consensus arrangement include Tambuwal; his Bauchi counterpart Bala Mohammed; former Senate President Bukola Saraki and former Managing-Director of FSB International Bank, Mohammed Hayatu-Deen.

However, Tambuwal has distanced himself from the consensus arrangement following the decision of the Northern Elders Forum to choose Saraki and Mohammed as their preferred consensus aspirants.