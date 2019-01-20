Mr Joseph Adebola, leader of BSO UK, said this in a statement, a copy of which was made available to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Sunday in Abuja

According to him, Buhari`s re-election in the presidential election slated for Feb, 16 would guarantee the advancement of the country to the next level and make it the envy of other nations.

He said the chapter in its bid to boost the re-election campaigns of Buhari, recently inaugurated five E-flyers and jingles in the country`s major languages.

Adebola said the jingles would be released to major Nigerian radio stations across the 36 states of the federation including the Federal Capital Territory (FCT).

He said the idea was to further educate the people, especially, those at the grassroots on the achievements of Buhari and why he should be re-elected.

According to him, inauguration of the flyers and jingles is just a tip of the iceberg in the BSO campaign strategy.

Adebola enjoined Nigerians to come out enmass on Feb. 16 to re-elect Buhari for continuity, adding that he deserves a second term in office.

He said BSO was poised to sensitise and educate Nigerians on the need to re-elect Buhari and APC candidates at the coming elections.

Adebola noted that the Buhari administration which met an almost empty treasury on assumption of office, had managed to achieve a lot with minimal resources through prudent management and even redistribution of our commonwealth.

“This is through the Social Investment Programme and blocking loopholes created by previous administrations through which our common patrimony were either pilfered or looted to enrich political allies.

“Buhari and APC have managed to get Nigeria out of recession in record time and are steering the ship of governance steadily toward a progressive and prosperous future for the country,’’ he said.

Adebola further said that the achievements of the Buhari-led administration entitled him to a second term in office.

According to him, the administration has banned fraudulent foreign vessel lifting of crude oil and increased foreign investment and electricity generation in the country.

He added that through the Treasury Single Account (TSA), the administration had blocked revenue leakages and embarked on several social investment programmes in the interest of the common man.

Adebola said the administration had also been able to restore the dignity of Nigerians in the international community and had drastically reduced the menace of insurgency in the country.

He, however, said there was still more to be done to move the country to the next level.

According to him, it is only Buhari and the APC government that has the capability and the political will to take Nigeria to the Promised Land.