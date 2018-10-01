Pulse.ng logo
Buhari summons Ambode, Tinubu to Abuja

  • Published:
President Buhari has summoned the Lagos state Governor, Akinwunmi Ambode and the National Leader of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Bola Tinubu to Abuja. play

Ambode and Tinubu

(The Nation)

President Buhari has summoned the Lagos state Governor, Akinwunmi Ambode and the National Leader of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Bola Tinubu to Abuja.

According to Daily Post, a source said that Buhari met with them on Monday, October 1, 2018.

This is coming on the heels of Ambode’s explosive press conference where he alleged that Babajide Sanwo-Olu, his closest contender in the Lagos governorship primaries, was arrested in the US for spending fake dollars.

The source also said that Buhari is worried about the effect that the rift between the two top Lagosians will have on the party.

Tinubu endorses Sanwo-Olu

Tinubu, on Sunday, September 30, 2018, issued a statement endorsing Sanwo-Olu.

The APC leader described the governorship aspirant as a young man endowed with superlative vision and commitment and who also possesses a wealth of experience and exposure.

His words: "While possessing a wealth of experience and exposure, he is a young man endowed with superlative vision and commitment. Most importantly, he understands the importance of the blueprint for development.

ALSO  READ: Tinubu threatens to impeach Ambode if he does not step down

"He esteems it as a reliable and well-conceived vehicle for the future development of the state. He also knows the value of reaching out and working with others in order to maximize development and provide people the best leadership possible."

Also, Daily Post reports that the APC national chairman, Adams Oshiomhole and some party chieftains are making last minute moves to resolve the problem between Ambode and Tinubu.

Author

Chika Ebuzor

Chika Ebuzor is a Senior Content Associate at Pulse. He is a new media enthusiast, who also loves exploring and sharing about leadership, and the enormous power that lies in the human mind. Email: chika.ebuzor@ringier.ng

