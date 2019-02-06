President Muhammadu Buhari took on former President Olusegun Obasanjo without calling him by name, in Akure, the Ondo State capital on Tuesday, February 5, 2019.

Addressing the state council of Obas, the president’s New Media aide, Tolu Ogunlesi, quotes Buhari as saying: “We have just finished one term and are seeking a second one and after that the constitution doesn’t permit anymore.

“There are some who tried looking for more but did not succeed. We should learn from their mistakes”.

Obasanjo served as Nigeria’s democratically elected president for two terms spanning 1999 to 2007; and infamously sought for a third term in office shortly before the expiration of his constitutionally permissible and final second term.

The national assembly killed Obasanjo's third term agenda in 2006 after bags of cash in bribe money reportedly flooded parliament during the period.

The Obasanjo Vs Buhari wars

Buhari and Obasanjo haven’t been the best of friends in recent times.

Obasanjo has repeatedly called Buhari a failure--one who shouldn’t seek a second term in office.

In 2018, Obasanjo wrote a scathing letter to Buhari calling on the president to “dismount from the horse”.

The former president is backing opposition candidate Atiku Abubakar of the PDP ahead of the February 16 presidential vote.