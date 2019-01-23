President Buhari has urged Nigerians to go back to farming so as to reduce reliance on crude-oil.

The President made this known while speaking to supporters of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Birnin Kebbi on Wednesday, January 23, 2019.

According to Vanguard, Buhari also said that he has delivered his campaign promises to the people of Nigeria.

” I was in Kebbi in 2015, during my campaigns and I made three promises: To transform the economy, boost security, as well as fight corruption, head long.

“On security , the people of Borno have yesterday confirmed that Boko Haram have been fully decimated.

“On agriculture, the last two rainy seasons had recorded bumper harvests, as such , food security is highly guaranteed in the county as we have reduced the importation of rice by 90 per cent, and we have also provided subsidised fertilisers to our teeming farmers.

” While hoping that similar bumper harvests would be recorded this year, I am appealing to Nigerians to go back to farm for subsistence and for sale and they should not relent in efforts to achieve that.”

President Buhari is on a campaign tour of states across the federation ahead of the presidential election scheduled for February 16, 2019.