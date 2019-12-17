President Muhammadu Buhari has warned politicians interested in taking part in the 2023 general elections that he will not condone malpractices or attempts to rig the vote, nationwide.

According to Punch, the president made the declaration on Tuesday, December 17, 2019 at the presidential villa in Abuja during the commemoration of his 77th birthday.

The president told politicians who want to contest in 2023 to work hard because “he will not allow electoral malpractices.”

He also warned those who may be planning to use their offices or security agencies to subvert the will of the people to have a rethink because he will not allow them to have their way.

Buhari handed down the warning while receiving top government officials at his official residence in the villa.

Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Boss Mustapha, presented the president with a birthday card on behalf of the rest of the delegation.

Not seeking a 3rd term

Buhari, who won a second term in office in February 2019 on the platform of the APC, won’t be eligible for another term in 2023 because the constitution only allows for a two-term of eight years for presidents and state governors.

The president has sworn time and again that he doesn’t intend to tweak the constitution to insert a third term clause for himself.