Buhari says he respects Jonathan for conceding defeat in 2015

Buhari confesses he admires Jonathan for conceding defeat in 2015

The president admires his predecessor for voluntarily accepting defeat in the 2015 presidential election.

Buhari says he respects Jonathan for conceding defeat in 2015 play Former President, Goodluck Jonathan (left) and President Muhammadu Buhari (right) (Pulse)

President Muhammadu Buhari has expressed his everlasting admiration for former president, Goodluck Jonathan, for conceding defeat after losing the 2015 presidential election.

Buhari made history in 2015 when he became the first opposition candidate to defeat an incumbent president in a democratic election.

Jonathan conceded defeat to the former military Head of State in a phone call before the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) officially declared him the winner.

His act of conceding defeat was widely hailed for having prevented post-election violence in the country as experienced after the 2011 presidential election.

While speaking during a dinner event at the Presidential Villa on Thursday, October 18, 2018, Buhari said Jonathan's gesture has earned his undying admiration.

He said, "I'll continue to hold former president Jonathan in high esteem as a result of that singular act. He was in power as Deputy Governor, Governor (Bayelsa), Vice-President and President, all for about 10 years and he voluntarily accepted defeat and surrendered power to me."

Audits reveal APC, PDP spent combined N7.7bn on 2015 elections play Former President, Goodluck Jonathan (left) and President Muhammadu Buhari (right) (AFP/File)

 

Buhari's victory in 2015 came on his fourth attempt at becoming president after he lost at the 2003, 2007 and 2011 presidential elections.

As a candidate of then-opposition All Progressives' Congress (APC), Buhari won 15,424,921 votes to emerge victorious as Jonathan of the People's Democratic Party (PDP) won 12,853,162 votes.

The president is eyeing another victory at the 2019 presidential election with former vice president, Atiku Abubakar, of the PDP as his biggest obstacle.

