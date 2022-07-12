It's been tough- Buhari says he's eager to hand over

Buhari said after the end of his administration next year he would retire to Daura home in Katsina, not Kaduna, where he has a better house.

The president said this while addressing some governors of the All Progressives Congress (APC), legislators, and political leaders who visited him at his residence in Daura, Katsina State, on Monday, July 11, 2022.

“By this time next year, I would have made the most out of the two terms, and in the remaining months I will do my best,” he said.

He said due to the demands of his office, he has not been to his house in Daura for close to a year.

“I wish the person who is coming after me the very best,” he said.

“I am eager to go. I can tell you it has been tough. I am grateful to God that people appreciate the personal sacrifices we have been making,” he added.