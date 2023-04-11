The sports category has moved to a new website.
Buhari salutes Dangote at 66, lauds him for giving nation good image

News Agency Of Nigeria

"He has given new heights to Nigeria’s prestige," he said.

Dangote commends Buhari for constituting economic team

The president, in a congratulatory message by his media aide, Malam Garba Shehu, on Monday in Abuja, commended Dangote for his numerous efforts towards nation’s progress.

“Hearty congratulations and best wishes to the illustrious businessman Aliko Dangote on his birthday.

”He has given new heights to Nigeria’s prestige and global reputation.

”May the Almighty give him the strength and wisdom to do even more for the nation,” he said.

News Agency Of Nigeria

