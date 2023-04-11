Buhari salutes Dangote at 66, lauds him for giving nation good image
"He has given new heights to Nigeria’s prestige," he said.
Recommended articles
The president, in a congratulatory message by his media aide, Malam Garba Shehu, on Monday in Abuja, commended Dangote for his numerous efforts towards nation’s progress.
“Hearty congratulations and best wishes to the illustrious businessman Aliko Dangote on his birthday.
”He has given new heights to Nigeria’s prestige and global reputation.
ADVERTISEMENT
”May the Almighty give him the strength and wisdom to do even more for the nation,” he said.
JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!
ADVERTISEMENT
Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:
Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng
Recommended articles
Global growth slows to 2% in 2023 – World Bank
FG challenges Obi to provide clarification on leaked audio conversation
Buhari salutes Dangote at 66, lauds him for giving nation good image
APC asks tribunal to dismiss Obi, LP’s petition with substantial cost
PDP files case for APC, LP’s disqualification at Lagos guber tribunal
Peace Coalition lauds CDS Irabor, Armed Forces on improved security
It won’t happen again — Peak Milk apologises to CAN over ‘offensive’ Easter advert
Buhari leaves for Saudi Arabia on official visit
Imo senator explains why 10th Senate Presidency should go to South-East
ADVERTISEMENT