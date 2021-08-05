Buhari salutes Bazoum as Niger Republic marks 61st Independence Anniversary

RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Politics

President Muhammadu Buhari has congratulated the President of Niger Republic, Mohamed Bazoum, on the country’s Independence Day being observed on Aug. 3, 2021.

President Muhammadu Buhari receives his Nigerien counterpart, Mohamed Bazoum, at the Presidential Villa, Abuja on Monday, April 19, 2021. [Presidency]
The president, in a statement by his spokesman, Malam Garba Shehu in Abuja on Tuesday, described Niger Republic as “one of Nigeria’s best friends in Africa”.

According to him, the French speaking country “has always demonstrated tremendous goodwill towards Nigeria.”

He said: “Despite the artificial division of Africa, the people of Niger share cultural affinity with Nigerians.

“The colonial identity of the people of Niger Republic has never affected the spirit of mutual respect and brotherliness with their Nigerian neighbours.”

The Nigerian leader described Bazoum as “a great Africanist who has demonstrated statesmanship since his election in April this year.”

President Buhari told Bazoum: “As you celebrate your independence today, I send hearty best wishes on behalf of the government and the people of Nigeria.”

