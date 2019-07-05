President Muhammadu Buhari has approved the re-appointment of Abba Kyari as his Chief of Staff, and Boss Mustapha as the Secretary to the Government of the Federation.

This was announced on Friday, July 5, 2019 by the President's Senior Special Assistant on Media and Publicity, Garba Shehu, who said the appointments take effect from May 29, the day the president was inaugurated for a second term.

Buhari has faced criticism for his delay in announcing appointments for his second term especially because he won re-election in February.

Shehu's appointment and that of many of the president's other aides have not been announced yet but they have unofficially retained their offices. Critics have labelled this a constitutional violation.

The president has also received flak for failing to announce his cabinet well over a month since he was inaugurated. He didn't announce his first term cabinet until five months after he was sworn in.