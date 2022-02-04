Buhari rejects lobbyists’ push to shift APC convention date

The President is said to have insisted that the February 26 date for the convention is sacrosanct.

A party source, who spoke to TheNation said the president wants the ruling party to go beyond its current caretaker structure.

The source said, “President Buhari stood his ground by being adamant on February 26 for the convention. He felt the party ought to go beyond its caretaker structure. He is also conscious of the fact that the party must prepare for primaries for the 2023 poll.

“And the tension over the convention in APC has deepened the cracks in the party. He demonstrated a strong will in opposing moves to shift the convention date.

“What guided the President was the unanimous decision of the governors to hold the convention on February 26. The President saw no reason for any postponement again.

“With this, all is set for the national convention of APC.”

The source also disclosed that the President’s trip to Addis Ababa, Ethiopia for the African Union (AU) Summit further blocked the anti-convention forces from having access to him.

The source said, “Buhari shut his doors against lobbyists seeking the postponement of the convention. His trip to Ethiopia for the AU meeting foreclosed any other option than for the CECPC to notify INEC.

“As the leader of the party, the President will be angry if the caretaker committee fails to meet up with the Friday deadline to notify INEC of the agreed date of February 26.