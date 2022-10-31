Buhari refused to nominate my running mate - Tinubu

Tinubu, who spoke on Sunday, October 30, 2020, at the residence of a former leader of Afenifere, Pa Reuben Fasoranti, also disclosed that he had doubted whether he would clinch the presidential ticket of the ruling party at a time when the battle became tough.

Lesson BAT got from Buhari: The former Lagos State governor said Buhari and the APC northern governors proved to him that Nigeria would survive the challenges to its unity.

Tinubu, in a statement from his media office signed by Mr. Tunde Rahman, said after he won the primary, he asked the president to nominate a running mate for him, but the president declined.

What you should know: National Chairman of APC, Senator Abdullahi Adamu, had during a meeting of the National Working Committee (NWC) of the party announced President of Senate, Dr. Ahmed Lawan, as the consensus candidate of the party, shortly before the presidential primary of the ruling party in June.

Adamu’s announcement, however, met stiff resistance from other members of the NWC, as well as northern APC governors, who insisted that all the presidential aspirants must to go to the field and compete.

The APC governors also prevailed on some aspirants from the north to stand down, insisting that power must shift to the south.

Afenifere is divided between BAT and Peter Obi: According to reports gathered, there seems to be a division in the ranks of Afenifere, as Pa Fasoranti and some Yoruba leaders publicly endorsed Tinubu for reasons of his political antecedents, but acting leader of the group, Chief Ayo Adebanjo, described the Akure declaration as diversionary.