The incumbent stresses on keeping away the resources of the nation from a "greedy and selfish minority".

Identifying power as a necessity, Buhari promises more investment in addition to improvement in transportation. This is noted in some tweets he posts on Twitter today.

Is Atiku the solution to Nigeria's economic problem?

He thinks so.

President Buhari's opposition from the People Democratic Party (PDP) Atiku Abubakar, recognizes that Nigeria's economy is broken and he has some ideas on how things can work better.

If his bid to dethrone the incumbent becomes successful, he plans to tackle issues head-on. This will mean shunning a dependence on oil revenues.

"The biggest problem Nigerians have is their addiction to oil revenues; the belief that we are doomed unless oil flows and oil money fills the Federation Account for our tiers of government to share.

"I will go straight to the point: our economy is broken, and if we wait for the oil price to rebound or for crude exports to bounce back or for oil receipts to recover, we may wait for very long and may not be able to fix it."