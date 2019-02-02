Buhari stated this while addressing the people of Gombe state when he went on campaign tour.

He said already, there was a lot of improvement in the area of security in the sub-region compared with the situation on ground when he took over leadership of the country in 2015.

He said other areas that would be accorded priority included the agriculture sector, as well as the the antigraft war.

He expressed satisfaction with the success recorded in his first tenure, but pledged to do more if re-elected.

The president thanked the people of the state for trooping out in numbers to welcome him to the state.

In his remarks, the Director-General of the APC campaign team, Mr Rotimi Amechi, said North-east was the traditional strong-hold of Buhari.

Amechi, who was represented by Alhaji Ali Ndume, Senator Representing Borno South, said people of the geo-political zone would forever remain grateful to Mr President for restoring peace to their area.

Also speaking, Alhaji Danjuma Goje, Senator Representing Gombe Central, expressed optimism that Buhari would garner more votes this year than what he secured in 2015.

He called on the public, particularly the youth, to protect their votes.