Mrs Osinbajo, an 85 -year-old widow, disclosed this when his son, Prof. Osinbajo, visited her during the vice residents house-to-house campaign in Somolu area of Lagos State.

They have tried. If anybody says they have not done anything, then you can say that man or woman is not in this world, such is in another world because they have tried.

What they (Buhari/Osinbajo) did in three years, people couldnt do it for 16 years. We are praising God and we shall praise God after the elections.

Mrs Osinbajo thanked God for sparing the life of his son, following the helicopter crash in Kogi on Saturday.

I am overwhelmed with this visit and I must thank God for everything that He is doing in my life.

Do you know that on Thursday (Jan. 31), I was busy thanking God and praising God. I didnt know what was going to happen on Saturday (When Osinbajo Helicopter crashed in Kogi).

I, have been praising God and I told my people I wanted to praise God on that Thursday until evening of that day not knowing that something would happen on Saturday.

That gift was given to me by Jesus Christ that I should be praising Him and that I will never be sorrowful. That was what God told me, Mrs Osinbajo said.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Osinbajo on Thursday moved his house-to-house campaign to Somolu to feel the pulse of the residents and seek support of the people for Buharis re-election.

The Vice President, who visited some houses in Gbagada, Igi Olugbin and Ladi Lak areas of Solmolu, also engaged in Road Show on some streets to seek support for the All Progressives Congress (APC) candidates.

was companied by APC chieftains, including Sen. Anthony Adefuye, Ademorin Kuye, APC candidate for Somolu Federal Constituency and Rotimi Abiru, APC candidate for Lagos State House of Assembly, Somolu Constituency II.

The team also visited the Palace of Oba of Somolu, Oba H.O.A Kassim-Bashua (Odu I).