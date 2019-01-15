President Muhammadu Buhari and Vice-President Yemi Osinbajo will participate in a live televised two-hour presidential town-hall programme.

This was made known in a statement issued to newsmen by the spokesman of the All Progressives Congress Presidential Campaign Council, Festus Keyamo.

The program will hold at the Ladi Kwali Conference Center, Ballroom of Sheraton Hotel, Abuja on Wednesday, January 16, 2019, at 8:00 pm.

According to the statement, attendance to the event is strictly by invitation and guests are expected to be seated by 7:00 pm.

Part of the statement reads: “The presidential series, which is titled ‘The Candidates’, is designed by the organisers to have both the Presidential and their Vice-Presidential Candidates of selected political parties on stage at the same time and at different dates to take questions from the moderator, Kadaria Ahmed and from the general public through various platforms.

“The programme would be broadcast live on NTA, which shall in turn provide the live feeds to other partner stations like TVC, Wazobia TV, Oak TV and on all Radio Nigeria stations. It will also be streamed on-line at dtv.media to enable Nigerians in diaspora to participate.”

The presidential election is scheduled to hold on February 16, 2019, according to the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC).