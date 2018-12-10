Presidency says Buhari never ordered freezing of Peter Obi’s account

news

The presidency has issued a statement saying that President Buhari never ordered the freezing of Peter Obi’s account.

On Saturday, December, 2018, the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Presidential Campaign Organization alleged that agencies of government blocked the PDP Vice-Presidential candidate’s bank account.

According to Vanguard, the Senior Special Assistant to the President on Media and Publicity, Mallam Garba Shehu said the story is fake.

Raid on home of Atiku’s son

Shehu also dismissed reports that the President ordered the alleged raid on the home of the son of the PDP presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar as a fairy tale.

The presidential spokesman said “The story about the raid “ordered by Buhari-led government” on the home of PDP Presidential Candidate, Atiku Abubakar’s son and the fairy tale on the alleged blockage of the bank accounts of the running mate, Governor Peter Obi and his family are both untrue, and should be dismissed as just another manifestation of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP’s growing expertise in fake news.

“Nigerians must be becoming wary by now, of a political party with absolutely nothing to offer in the coming elections and has instead, transformed into a knight in shining armor, slaying the truth. In this so-called transformation, PDP has changed into nothing but to a ceaselessly flowing stream of fake news.

“It is impossible to find in Nigeria today, anyone propagating fake news more than the PDP. Our advice to Nigerians is: ignore them.”