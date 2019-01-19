The lawmakers, who took turns to hail Buhari for giving Nigeria a good image, said that the country had been moving forward and growing under his administration.

They spoke at the official campaign flag-off of the Majority Leader of the House, Mr Sanai Agunbiade, member representing Ikorodu Constituency 1 in the Assembly.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the campaign had hundreds of party supporters and leaders in attendance.

Agunbiade, who was overwhelmed by the turn out of his supporters at the event, said that Nigeria was moving forward.

“Nigeria is growing in leaps and bounds under President Muhammadu Buhari,’’ the majority leader said.

The lawmaker, who wants to return to the House for the fourth term, said that he had been working hard to give Ikorodu adequate representation in the parliament.

He said his plan to return to the house was in the interest of the constituency.

Agunbiade said that despite the fact that so many leaders had travelled to Ibadan for a zonal meeting, the crowd at the rally showed that the APC was still the party to beat.

On what gave him an edge ahead of other contestants, he said his experience would bring so much good to the constituency if he is returned to the House.

“I have also done a lot for the people of my constituency. I have given them practical representation.

“I will be very close and passionate to them. I have been doing that since 2007 that I got here,’’ he said.

Another lawmaker, Mr Moshood Oshun, Chairman, House Committee on Public Accounts (State) said: “If you look at the 16 years of the PDP, you will see that President Muhammadu Buhari has been putting Nigeria where it belongs.

“Nobody wanted to deal with Nigeria in the past, but now you see the German Chancellor and the British Prime Minister coming to Nigeria. Nobody wanted to deal with us before.

“If there is anyone that wants Nigeria to remain one, it is Buhari, he is an asset to us. There is no area of Nigeria that has not experienced development under him.’’

On Agunbiade, Oshun, who is representing Lagos Mainland 2 in the House, said that it was not easy to become the Leader of the Assembly.

He said that Agunbiade was an asset to the House, Ikorodu constituency, Lagos and Nigeria.

Also speaking at the event, Mr Segun Olulade, representing Epe II at the House, added that Buhari was loved by Nigerians and had done a lot for the country.

He said that the country was making progress under Buhari’s government, and people of Lagos would vote massively for his return.

Olulade, who noted that people believed in experience, said Agunbiade has been adding value to democracy in the House.

“Ikorodu is blessed with this kind of representative,’’ he said.

Also, Mr Rotimi Olowo, the Chairman, House Committee Local Government and Community Affairs expressed confidence that Buhari would return as winner in 2019.

Olowo, who is also seeking to go to the House for the fourth term, said: “PDP spent 16 years to destroy Nigeria. It is not easy to build.

'President Muhammadu Buhari is trying to rebuild Nigeria and recover all the money they stole. Four years are not enough to repair.’’

The lawmaker, representing Somolu Constituency I in the House added that Agunbiade was an asset to his constituents,

“When you talk about experience and commitment, Agunbiade is interested in Ikorodu and his people love him because they know that nobody can do what he is doing now.

They described Osinowo as an experienced lawmaker, a unifier and stabilizer in the House, while urging the people to vote all the APC candidates to ensure continuity of good governance.