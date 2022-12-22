ADVERTISEMENT
Buhari meets with Tinubu after pledging support for his campaign

Bayo Wahab

Buhari recently declared his support for Tinubu to dispel the claim he is against the presidential dream of the former governor of Lagos state.

President Muhammadu Buhari and the APC Presidential candidate, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu.
President Muhammadu Buhari and the APC Presidential candidate, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu.
The president met with Tinubu hours after he declared to support his campaign and other candidates of the party with “full energy and conviction”.

The president said he declared his support for Tinubu to dispel the claim he is against the presidential dream of the former governor of Lagos state.

This is to dispel expressed concerns in certain quarters that the President has not featured in campaigns since the national launch in Jos, Plateau State, and to stress that while he remains committed to party politics, the functions and duties of the President will equally be upheld at times.

“The President noted that the APC campaigns have so far been the most aggressive in recent history. They have been impressive and of a high voltage, compared to the opposition that seems to be playing catch-up,” Buhari had said.

Prior to the president’s meeting with Tinubu, Vice-President Yemi Osinbajo had also paid a visit to the APC presidential candidate.

Bayo Wahab is a news reporter at Pulse.
