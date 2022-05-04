RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Politics

Buhari meets APC presidential aspirant, Bola Tinubu at Aso Villa

President Muhammadu Buhari has met behind closed door with former Lagos State Governor, Bola Tinubu, at the Presidential Villa, Abuja.

President Muhammadu Buhari and APC National leader, Bola Tinubu. [Presidency]

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that one of the President’s Personal Photographers, Mr Sunday Aghaeze, confirmed this in pictorial reports on Tuesday night in Abuja.

NAN reports that the agenda of the meeting between the president and the national leader of the All Progressives Congress (APC) could not be ascertained as at the time of filing this report.

NAN reports that Tinubu had on Friday picked the ruling APC presidential nomination and expression of interest forms at the its national secretariat in Abuja.

James Faleke, a member of the House of Representatives, representing Ikeja Federal Constituency, picked the forms for APC national leader, who had since informed the president of his presidential ambition in 2023.

Folake was accompanied by former Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF), Babachir Lawal and hundreds of members of the Tinubu Support Groups (TSG) to the party’s secretariat.

NAN reports that Tinubu had recently returned from Saudi Arabia, where he performed the lesser hajj alongside some of his political associates and family members.

