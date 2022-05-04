Buhari meets APC presidential aspirant, Bola Tinubu at Aso Villa

NAN reports that the agenda of the meeting between the president and the national leader of the All Progressives Congress (APC) could not be ascertained as at the time of filing this report.

NAN reports that Tinubu had on Friday picked the ruling APC presidential nomination and expression of interest forms at the its national secretariat in Abuja.

James Faleke, a member of the House of Representatives, representing Ikeja Federal Constituency, picked the forms for APC national leader, who had since informed the president of his presidential ambition in 2023.

Folake was accompanied by former Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF), Babachir Lawal and hundreds of members of the Tinubu Support Groups (TSG) to the party’s secretariat.