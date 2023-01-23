ADVERTISEMENT
Buhari leaves APC rally in Bauchi after light and sound system developed fault

Bayo Wahab




APC rally in Bauchi was disrupted after the audio system malfunctioned. (Guardian)
The rally which was ongoing at the Abubakar Tafawa Balewa Stadium, Bauchi, on Monday, January 23, 2023, ended all of a sudden after the light went off and could not be restored.

The light according to ThePunch went off after the National Chairman of the APC, Abdullahi Adamu, mounted the podium to deliver his speech.

The disruption prompted the president and his entourage to immediately leave the venue of the campaign.

Buhari had arrived in Bauchi at around 10:20 am to lead the APC presidential and governors rally.

The president was received by the Bauchi State Governor, Bala Mohammed, who is the governorship candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party’s candidate and his APC counterpart, Air Marshal Sadique Abubakar.

Before the rally kicked off, the News Agency of Nigeria had earlier reported that adequate security measures had been put in place following the strategic deployment of security personnel within and outside the Abubakar Tafawa Balewa stadium.

Vehicles were reported to have trooped into the metropolis from all the 20 local government areas of the state, and neighbouring states, to witness the event.

Buhari is expected to pay homage to the Emir of Bauchi, Alhaji Rilwanu Adamu, after which he would proceed to the venue of the event.

