The result is contained in INECs Publication of Result of Poll for the Presidential Election in the ward.

The publication was signed by Dr Adesola Afuye, the Collation Officer for the ward.

According to the publication, the other political parties which participated in the election got less than 50 votes each.

While the presidential candidates of the Alliance for New Nigeria (ANN) polled 46 votes, that of the African Action Congress (AAC) scored 40 votes, and the Young Progressive Party (YPP) polled 41 votes.

Other political parties got less than 10 votes each.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that collation of results was still ongoing in other wards of the federal constituency Lagos Mainland as at 08:10am.

NAN reports that 73 presidential candidates participated in election in the ward.

The results of National Assembly elections in ward had yet to be announced as at the time of this report.

Meanwhile, the final collation of results from the 20 local government areas Lagos State, expected to hold at the INEC Office, Birrel Avenue, Yaba, had yet to startas at 8:00a.m. on Sunday.