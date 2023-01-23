ADVERTISEMENT
Buhari leads APC presidential campaign rally in Bauchi

News Agency Of Nigeria

President Muhammadu Buhari on Monday attended the presidential campaign rally of the All Progressive Congress (APC) in Bauchi State.

Buhari, who inaugurated the campaign presented the party’s flag to the presidential candidate, Bola Tinubu and the gubernatorial candidate in the state, Amb. Sadiq Abubakar.

The president urged the party supporters to unite and vote for Tinubu and other candidates of the party at all levels.

The APC National Chairman, Sen. Abdullahi Adamu described Bauchi as APC state, and urged supporters of the party to remain committed and work for its victory at the polls.

Also, the Director-General, Tinubu-Shettima Presidential Campaign Council, Gov. Simon Lalong expressed satisfaction with the large turnout of party loyalists at the event.

Lalong also convassed votes for Tinubu-Shetima and other candidates of the party in the state.

On his part, the governorship flag bearer, Abubakar appreciated supporters who were at the rally to welcome Buhari, Tinubu and other APC leaders.

“Buhari has done much for the country since 2015, he tackled insecurity in the North-East, provided employment and empowered youths and women.

“Let’s continue to vote for APC and continue to enjoy peace, development and improvement in education, health among other sectors,” he said.

Abubakar called for unity among party members in the state, saying, “we need to be united to remove the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) in Bauchi State,” he said.

The governorship hopeful expressed satisfaction with the leadership and progress so far made in the party.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the President of the President, Ahmed Lawan, Vice Presidential Candidate, Kashim Shettima, Chairman, Progressive Governors’ Forum and Governor of Kebbi State, Atiku Bagudu and other party stalwarts attended the event.

