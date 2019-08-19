President Muhammadu Buhari has told ministers-designate that they have to work diligently for the common interests of all Nigerians when they're inaugurated.

The president said this during his opening speech at the commencement of the induction retreat for ministers-designate, presidential aides and other top government officials at the State House, Abuja on Monday, August 19, 2019.

The 43 ministers-designate were all cleared by the Senate after President Buhari nominated them last month to run his second term administration tagged 'Next Level'.

While speaking on Monday, Buhari said he's counting on the ministers-designate to work with advisers and Nigerians to build upon his administration's policies, programmes and projects that will lift the bulk of Nigerians out of poverty and set them on the road to prosperity.

"Our administration's eight years will have laid the grounds for lifting 100 million Nigerians out of poverty in 10 years. This outcome will fundamentally shift Nigeria's trajectory and place us among the world's great nations.

"Honourable Ministers-Designate, you will be responsible for the development and implementation of policies, programmes and projects in your various Ministries, Departments and Agencies in line with Government priorities.

"You must also ensure that Agencies under your Ministries are effective, efficient and accountable in the discharge of their responsibilities.

"Honourable Ministers-Designate, we must work as a team. Although you have been chosen to represent your states as a constitutional imperative, it is vital for all of you to work as Nigerians.

"Furthermore, working as a team demands that we know what the next person is doing. You must open communications with your colleagues. Lack of communication leads to lack of cooperation and sub-optimal performance," he said.

Buhari said his government achieved significant milestones in critical areas like security, economy and fighting corruption during his first term. Many critics have disagreed with the government's appraisal of its performances in all three areas, alleging that some of its achievements are exaggerated and others misrepresented.

"None but the most partisan will dispute that we have made headway in all three areas," Buhari said on Monday.

The president told his incoming ministers that the retreat should prepare them "for an advance to the Next Level". He said they must grasp the opportunity to serve the country with both hands and work for the nation's progress.

"It is a great privilege for you to be called upon to serve in these great offices of State and you must grasp the chance with two hands and put in your best efforts as Nigeria today needs top managers to handle our numerous challenges.

"There will be long hours and you must be prepared to live laborious days if we are to serve our people optimally," the 76-year-old said.

Buhari also expressed concern with Nigeria's expected population explosion by 2050, noting that the nation must provide solutions for anticipated problems without expecting "handouts from so-called development partners".

The retreat is scheduled to take place on Monday and Tuesday, August 20, after which the minister-designates will be inaugurated into the Federal Executive Council on Wednesday, August 21.

The ministers-designate, who were cleared without stated portfolios, will be assigned their respective roles during the inauguration ceremony.