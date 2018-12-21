The president gave the commendation when he received the leadership of the group led by its National Coordinator, Usman Ibrahim, at the Presidential Villa, Abuja on Friday.

Buhari observed that the show of support by the group was not only a morale booster but a clear demonstration that his administration was on the right course in the task of salvaging the country for sustainable growth and development.

“I’m honestly impressed and grateful to this group of more than 2.5 million Nigerians that have dedicated themselves for so long to serve this country under the auspice of this organization, the MBO Dynamic Support Group.

“I’m very impressed with the composition and your presentation today.

“I think I have lost enough words to express my sincere appreciation to you for the sacrifices you have been making in what you believe that would be stabilising Nigeria. I thank you very much.’’

Earlier in his remarks, the Coordinator of the Group, Ibrahim, said the group which was established in 2014, was a category `A’ affiliated group with the APC.

He announced that the group developed a strategy in 2014 code named “Operation Win 40’’ which was tested during 2015 general elections.

He said the `Operation Win 40’ had now been modified into 7-level administrative structure, targeting 2.7million votes for Buhari in the 2019 presidential election.

Usman, therefore, asked for the integration of the group into the campaign structure of the president to enable members of the group make more positive impacts.

He also appreciated an Anambra based vehicle manufacturing company for donating two vehicles to the group with a promise to provide one vehicle to each state of the federation.