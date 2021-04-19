Buhari is shocked by ethnic clashes in Chad, demands more tolerance from Africans

At least 55 people were killed and more than 40 injured when ethnic groups in the South Eastern Region of Salamat clashed last week.

Buhari, in a statement on Monday, April 16, 2021, extended his condolences to President Idriss Deby over the bloodshed.

He said the unrest has shattered decades of relative peace and stability in the country.

The 78-year-old said Africans must manage their diversity with tolerance and understanding, and sounded a note of warning the that instability only worsens the continent's economic and social challenges.

"Ethnic and tribal clashes is a threat to African unity and stability and Nigeria joins the rest of Africa to deplore the latest eruption of violence in Chad," he said.

President Deby is also battling for control of the country against rebels who have been advancing on N'Djamena, the nation's capital and largest city.

The Chadian military told AFP on Monday that troops killed over 300 members of rebel group, Front for Change and Concord in Chad (FACT), that attempted a major incursion into the north of the country a week ago.

The movement of rebels towards N'Djamena has led the United Kingdom to advise its citizens to leave the country.

The United States government has also asked all non-essential diplomats to leave.

President Deby is one of Africa's longest-serving leaders after seizing power in 1990, and shows no signs of stepping down.