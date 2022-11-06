RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Politics

Buhari inaugurates 385-member campaign council for Gov. Sule’s reelection

News Agency Of Nigeria

President Muhammadu Buhari has inaugurated a 385-member campaign council for the reelection bid of Gov. Abdullahi Sule of Nasarawa State ahead of the 2023 general elections.

Buhari inaugurates 385-member campaign council for Gov. Sule’s reelection. [Twitter/@BashirAhmaad]
Buhari inaugurates 385-member campaign council for Gov. Sule’s reelection. [Twitter/@BashirAhmaad]

Recommended articles

Buhari added that his administration had been committed to safety and security, revitalisation of agriculture and diversification of the economy, provision of infrastructure, fighting corruption and others and such legacies would be sustained and improved upon by Tinubu.

President Buhari also called on the people of Nasarawa State to support all APC candidates for various positions in Nasarawa State to consolidate on the achievements so far recorded.

on his part, Sen. Abdullahi Adamu, National Chairman of APC, said the Presidential candidate of the party had been tested and trusted in the areas of human capital development, improved revenue generation and a man of ideas.

Adamu believed that Tinubu would make the country better security wise and make its economy the best in Africa when elected as president in 2023.

“Tinubu served as a governor of Lagos and he made its economy and the entire system working again and will replicate that in the country by the grace of God,” Adamu added.

The APC national chairman also called on the people to vote for Gov. Sule again to consolidate on his laudable achievements in security, agriculture, infrastructure, human capital development, better welfare for workers, employment generation, among others.

Adamu said that Nasarawa State was an APC state and the party would win election in the state in 2023.

Gov. Sule lauded the people of the state for their support in 2019 election and appealed to them to support him again, Presidential candidate, and other candidates of the party in 2023 election.

Gov. Sule also said although the state government under his watch had impacted in the lives of the people in various sectors, they would not be overconfident.

Sule said that apart from the 385-member council, they would also constitute another council in all the polling units and electoral wards in the state.

The governor also distributed 30 Sharon vehicles, 300 motorcycles, 20 wheelchairs to persons living with disabilities, to enable them to reach out to all the polling units, to campaign for the success of the party.

Also, John Mamman, Nasarawa State APC Chairman, said the party was sure of winning all elections in the state in 2023, giving the achievements recorded by Gov. Sule.

Responding on behalf of the members of the campaign council, Sen. Abubakar Sandogi, Chairman of the campaign council, expressed gratitude to the governor for the confidence reposed on them and promised to lead the party to resounding victory in 2023.

News Agency Of Nigeria

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

2023 elections: Lai Mohammed urges media not to overheat polity

2023 elections: Lai Mohammed urges media not to overheat polity

Unilorin commences Post-UTME registration November 7

Unilorin commences Post-UTME registration November 7

Gov. Matawalle receives 1,000 PDP women into APC in Zamfara

Gov. Matawalle receives 1,000 PDP women into APC in Zamfara

Adamawa lawmaker donates 10 vehicles to Tinubu’s campaign

Adamawa lawmaker donates 10 vehicles to Tinubu’s campaign

Buhari inaugurates 385-member campaign council for Gov. Sule’s reelection

Buhari inaugurates 385-member campaign council for Gov. Sule’s reelection

2023: Ibadan Mogajis, Baales, others endorse Tinubu for President

2023: Ibadan Mogajis, Baales, others endorse Tinubu for President

Allow Ekweremadu defend himself over forfeited properties - Ohaneze tells FG

Allow Ekweremadu defend himself over forfeited properties - Ohaneze tells FG

FG denies payment of half salary to ASUU in October

FG denies payment of half salary to ASUU in October

Kidnappers release 21 teenagers taken from a farm in Katsina State

Kidnappers release 21 teenagers taken from a farm in Katsina State

Get our Top Stories delivered to your inbox
Agree to our Privacy Policy & Terms of service.

Welcome to the Pulse Community! We will now be sending you a daily newsletter on news, entertainment and more. Also join us across all of our other channels - we love to be connected!

Trending

Former Vice President Atiku Abubakar

Atiku demands apology from Shetimma for calling him ‘bottled water seller’

Peter Obi. [Vanguard]

Peter Obi reveals the deal he had with aggrieved PDP governors

Bola Tinubu

BREAKING: Tinubu sacks Campaign Coordinator

APC Presidential candidate, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu.

It’s an insult to mention Funke Akindele in my presence – Tinubu