Buhari inaugurates 385-member campaign council for Gov. Sule’s reelection

Buhari added that his administration had been committed to safety and security, revitalisation of agriculture and diversification of the economy, provision of infrastructure, fighting corruption and others and such legacies would be sustained and improved upon by Tinubu.

President Buhari also called on the people of Nasarawa State to support all APC candidates for various positions in Nasarawa State to consolidate on the achievements so far recorded.

on his part, Sen. Abdullahi Adamu, National Chairman of APC, said the Presidential candidate of the party had been tested and trusted in the areas of human capital development, improved revenue generation and a man of ideas.

Adamu believed that Tinubu would make the country better security wise and make its economy the best in Africa when elected as president in 2023.

“Tinubu served as a governor of Lagos and he made its economy and the entire system working again and will replicate that in the country by the grace of God,” Adamu added.

The APC national chairman also called on the people to vote for Gov. Sule again to consolidate on his laudable achievements in security, agriculture, infrastructure, human capital development, better welfare for workers, employment generation, among others.

Adamu said that Nasarawa State was an APC state and the party would win election in the state in 2023.

Gov. Sule lauded the people of the state for their support in 2019 election and appealed to them to support him again, Presidential candidate, and other candidates of the party in 2023 election.

Gov. Sule also said although the state government under his watch had impacted in the lives of the people in various sectors, they would not be overconfident.

Sule said that apart from the 385-member council, they would also constitute another council in all the polling units and electoral wards in the state.

The governor also distributed 30 Sharon vehicles, 300 motorcycles, 20 wheelchairs to persons living with disabilities, to enable them to reach out to all the polling units, to campaign for the success of the party.

Also, John Mamman, Nasarawa State APC Chairman, said the party was sure of winning all elections in the state in 2023, giving the achievements recorded by Gov. Sule.