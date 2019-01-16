Buhari who made the plea in Lokoja while addressing a rally of party faithful and supporters said all other candidates of the All Progressives Party (APC) should be voted for during the general election.

He warned the electorate against voting for the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), saying that the country should not be returned to the ugly past.

Buhari reminded them of the situation in the country in 2015 when he took over, saying that the PDP wanted to return to power to entrench corruption in the system.

The President said he had been able to fix roads, power, economy, Ajaokuta Steel Complex and other sectors, promising to secure the country against insurgency, banditry and other violent crimes.

He also promised to sustain and improve upon the achievements recorded in the power, road, education, health, economic and others sectors.

He commended the people for their love for him and the party, promising to reward their loyalty.

The National Chairman of the APC, Mr Adams Oshiomhole urged the people to vote for Buhari and other candidates of the party to guarantee the future of the country.

He dismissed allegations that the APC was planning to rig the election, saying that the party would win convincingly based on its record in office.

Gov. Yahaya Bello assured the president that the people of the state would vote massively for him and other candidates of the APC.

He said the forthcoming election is about a choice between the good and bad, saying that Buhari represents the good and would win in all the polling units in the state.

The Director General, Buhari Campaign Organisation, Mr Rotimi Amaechi had while addressing the crowd highlighted achievements of the Buhari led administration in different sectors of the economy.

He warned Nigerians against being carried away by empty promises of the opposition party, saying that Buhari remains the best of all the candidates contesting in the presidential election.

Amaechi also commended the people for their massive turn out, urging them to come out massively to vote for the president and other APC candidates on election days.

The APC National Women Leader, Hajia Salamatu Bewa urged women and youths to vote for Buhari and other candidates of the party in the forthcoming election.

The Minister of interior, retired Gen. Abdulrahman Danbazau and Gov. Samuel Lalong of Plateau State were among dignitaries at the event.