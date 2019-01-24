Buhari in Enugu, pledges more funding to education

President Buhari gave the assurance on Thursday, while addressing the crowd at the All Progressives Congress (APC) Presidential campaign rally in Enugu.

He said that since Nigerians had decided to live above ethnic and religious sentiments, the best way of sustaining this height is through education.

The President also said that the country had achieved food sufficiency and security through a well thought out agricultural and farmers support programmes.

He revealed that almost all roads abandoned by the previous administrations are being fixed, assuring that he plans to finish all within the next four years, when re-elected.

Buhari said that he would also ensure that the Federal Executive Council approves the railway rehabilitation project from Port Harcourt to Maiduguri and to some major towns in the South-East, as earlier stated by Minister of Transport, Chief Rotimi Amaechi.

We have made honest promises to Nigerian people and we have tried to keep all, notwithstanding the limited resources we have and met on the ground, he said.

He, however, lamented the deplorable state of infrastructure and condition of the economy his government met three years ago, assuring that his administration was doing all that is humanly possible to address them.

Buhari also expressed gratitude to APC faithful for waiting patiently for him, in spite of their busy schedules and closing their businesses.

Vote for APC, as we are poised to revitalize the economy and put Nigeria on the path of growth and progress once again, he appealed.

Earlier, APC National Chairman, Comrade Adams Oshiomhole, said that the party wanted the President to continue with the good works he started.

This is what has translated to 4 plus 4 for the APC family, Oshiomhole said.

He urged each APC chieftain to deliver his polling unit and ward, adding that the chieftains and leaders at every level must vote and watch over their votes, until it is counted.

You must ensure APC is voted all the way from the State House of Assembly to the Presidency, he said.

Speaking, Minister of Transport, Chief Rotimi Amaechi, assured the people of South-East that the Federal Executive Council in its next meeting would approve rehabilitation of railway line from Port Harcourt to Maiduguri as well as to some number of towns in the South-East.

Amaechi said that his ministry would facilitate the approval of the project.

In a welcome address, the Enugu State APC Gubernatorial Candidate, Sen. Ayogu Eze, welcomed the President and his team, adding that the crowd they see was not rented but all faithful members of the party in the state.

Eze said that some leaders of the party were misinforming some people at the national level that APC is not strong in the state, stressing that the crowd would indicate whether the party is strong or not.

He assured Buhari and all the APC candidates of their votes come Feb. 16 and March 2.

In his remark, the APC Party Chairman in the state, Dr Ben Nwoye, thanked Buhari for coming and assured him of the total support of the party in the state.

Nwoye said Buharis re-election bid was for him to complete the good work he is doing which includes, strengthening the economy, getting rid of corrupt practices in the system and above all, reducing impunity to the lowest level.

Also, the Vice-Chairman (South) Buhari Campaign Organisation, Sen. Ken Nnamani, described the President as the Managing Director of other political parties in the country.

Nnamani described the President as man of impeccable character and good heart whose ambition was to embark on good work that would benefit the country.

On his part, the Minster for Foreign Affairs, Mr Geoffrey Onyeama, said that anybody that believed in Buharis candidature must vote for all the APC candidates in the National Assembly, to enable him have a smooth administration.

Highlights of the event was the handing over of the partys flag to Sen. Eze and the three senatorial candidates of the party.

Others on the entourage of the President included Gov. Rochas Okorocha of Imo; Gov. Akinwinmi Ambode of Lagos State; former Gov. Sullivan Chime of Enugu State; Chief Emma Eneukwu, National Vice Chairman of APC South-East, among others.