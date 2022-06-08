Buhari, I’m sorry, it’s time for revenge – Tinubu says during acceptance speech

Tinubu stated this during his acceptance speech after he was declared the winner of the party’s presidential primary.

The former Lagos Governor polled a total of 1,271 votes from the 2,322 delegates at the Special Convention, to beat his major opponents, Rotimi Amaechi and vice president Yemi Osinbajo secured 316 and 235 votes respectively.

Tinubu thanked his wife, supporters and some of his friends who backed his ambition in a lengthy speech.

He then added to Buhari: “Mr President, I am sorry for keeping you waiting too long since yesterday.

“But this is the time to take revenge. You have taken too long sometimes.

“I only sympathize with the mother of the nation. Whatever punishment the president takes this afternoon, we asked for it together when we said a vote for APC,” Tinubu said.

Tinubu added that he holds no grudges against people who did not support him.

“Those who did not support me, you have nothing to fear. I hold no grudges. Let’s join hands in defeating the PDP.”

Meanwhile the APC, has been urged to place one of its presidential aspirants, Yahaya Bello on suicide watch.

Reno Omokri, a socio-political commentator, alleged that Bello may be suffering from severe depression.

In a tweet, the former aide to ex-President Goodluck Jonathan, wrote: “The APC should put Yahaya Bello on suicide watch. This may sound like a joke, but I’m deadly serious.

“The man is experiencing severe depression right now. All the cash he spent down the drain. Meanwhile, Kogi workers and pensioners are waiting for him!”

Prior to the commencement of the APC presidential primary election, there were insinuations that the Kogi State Governor was asked to step down from the presidential race.

This, many believed, was the reason he angrily left a meeting of APC governors, a few days ago.

However, the APC presidential aspirant insisted that he would not step down from the race.