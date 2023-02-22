ADVERTISEMENT
Buhari: I receive directives from INEC regarding the 2023 election

Ima Elijah

"I’m being grounded by INEC..."

President Muhammadu Buhari addresses Nigerians on the new naira policy on Thursday, February 16, 2023. (BusinessDay)
President Muhammadu Buhari on Wednesday, February 22, 2023, said he takes instructions from the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) ahead of Saturday’s general election.

While giving reasons for his brief delay in attending the commissioning and handover ceremony of security equipment worth over N12bn to the military and Nigeria Police Force, Buhari alluded to the meeting.

President Buhari revealed that the impromptu meeting at the Presidential Villa in Abuja with INEC Chairman, Prof Mahmoud Yakubu, was initiated by Yakubu himself. Buhari emphasized that such meetings are crucial to guaranteeing a prosperous election.

In his words: “I’m being grounded by INEC.

“You know next Saturday is a great day for us and I take instructions from INEC so that I make sure there’ll be no excuses for the successful election.”

The meeting, which began around 11am, had the likes of Vice President Yemi Osinbajo, Chief of Defense Staff, Gen. Lucky Irabor, Chief Air Staff, Air Marshal Isiaka Amao, Chief of Army Staff, Lt. Gen. Farouk Yahaya, Chief of Naval Staff, Vice Admiral Awwal Gambo.

