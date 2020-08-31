President Muhammadu Buhari says he swears by the doctrines of separation of powers and checks and balances in a constitutional democracy.

The president made the pledge on Monday, August 31, 2020, while inaugurating a tripartite consultative committee of the governing All Progressives Congress (APC) at the Council Chambers of the State House.

“Our party commands a clear majority in the Senate and the House of Representatives. The Vice-President, the distinguished Senate President, the Right Honourable Speaker and I all belong to APC and the working relationships between the Executive and the Legislature have been excellent so far.

“Our joint responsibility is to keep things that way and see where we can improve our communication and coordination,” the president said.

He added that the recent squabbles and bickering within the APC have been rather unfortunate, unnecessary and embarrassing.

“But we must admit to ourselves that our party has been too often embroiled in bitter and on occasions, totally unnecessary squabbles costing us seats in legislative and gubernatorial elections.

“These never should have happened. We are here to make sure such occurrences do not happen again. We must now ensure regular consultations between the party and the governments.

President Muhammadu Buhari inaugurates APC tripartite committee at the State House on Monday, August 31, 2020 (Tolani Alli)

“I am a firm believer in the doctrine of the separation of powers, which is fundamental to our constitutional democracy. But our practice should be harmonious checks and balances devoid of bitterness and petty rivalry,’’ the president added.

Buhari also said enhanced consultation within the governing political party will strengthen its internal democracy and improve its chances of winning elections.

Vice President Yemi Osinbajo (center) heads the APC's tripartite consultative committee (Tolani Alli)

Members of the APC consultative committee are: Vice President Yemi Osinbajo, SAN, Chairman; Senate President, Ahmed Ibrahim Lawan; Speaker of the House of Representatives, Femi Gbajabiamila; Deputy Senate President, Ovie Omo-Agege; Deputy Speaker, Ahmed Idris Wase; Governor of Yobe State/Chairman, APC Caretaker Committee, Mai Mala Buni; Senate Majority Leader, Sen. Yahaya Abdullahi and House Majority Leader, Alhassan Ado Doguwa.

Others include: Attorney General/Minister of Justice, Abubakar Malami, SAN; Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Boss Gida Mustapha; Chief of Staff to the President, Prof. Ibrahim A. Gambari and Secretary, APC Caretaker Committee, Sen. Akpan Udoedehe.