The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the affected staff, who are mostly volunteers, were led by the Minister of Power, Works and Housing, Mr Babatunde Fashola.

Those in attendance at the dinner included the national chairman of the APC, Comrade Adams Oshiomhole, Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Boss Mustapha and other presidential aides.

The President had on Feb. 25 during the collation of results of the Feb. 23 presidential and national assembly elections paid a surprise visit to the Situation Room to show appreciation for the work being done by the staff.

President Buhari also visited the Situation Room earlier today (Wednesday), where he delivered his acceptance speech shortly after he was declared winner of the presidential election by INEC.

He thanked the over 15million Nigerians who voted to re-elect him for another four years in office.

He said: I also thank the millions of volunteers, self-appointed overseers, canvassers, agents, escorts and sentries who sacrificed so much of their time and resources to ensure the success of these elections.

I do not have the words adequate to thank them.