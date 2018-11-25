Pulse.ng logo
Buhari has performed well, deserves a second term- North East APC

Buhari has performed well, deserves a second term- North East APC stakeholders

  • Published:
Buhari has performed well, deserves a second term- North East APC stakeholders (Daily Nigerian)

Stakeholders of All Progressive Congress(APC) in the North East, have endorsed President Mohammadu Buhari’s second term bid, saying he has performed well.

Malam Mustapha Salihu who is the APC National Vice Chairman for the North East said the president has done much for the sub-region in terms of providing infrastructural development as well as the fight against insurgency.

“I want to say that this gathering is mainly an endorsement meeting and to show appreciation to Buhari’s administration for salvaging us from the shackles of insurgency, no single kilometre is now under Boko Haram.

“The meeting is also to reiterate our support come 2019 by giving him triple number of votes as against was given to him in 2015.

“On the whole, the meeting is to map out strategies with the stakeholders to see how we will go about the forthcoming general elections to re-elect Buhari for a second term,” he said.

Also Speaking Gov. Kashim Shettima of Borno said, the president has done extremely well, as the sub-region is net beneficiary of his administration.

“We all know the sorry state of the country, we are the net beneficiaries of President Muhammadu Buhari’s administration in terms of appointment, securing lives and properties and projects.

“Because the Mambilla hydro power project in Gembu Taraba alone, is game changer in this part of the world.

“Therefore North East is Buhari’s territory, believe me the sub-region will solely back him in 2019 general elections,” he reiterated.

On his part Senate Leader, Alhaji Ahmed Lawan said senators of APC are more united after the defections and will continue to support the present administration on efforts to provide development in the country.

“We are committed, loyal, patriotic and we will continue to support the president to actualised wishes of Nigerians, and we will be committed party members who are supporting the continuity of the present administration.

“The 2019 general elections will be determined by integrity, history of candidates we know how they destroyed the resources.

“People should remember where we are coming from and where we are, right now.

“Buhari has done a lot of very good programmes and projects. Some have been concluded but there is still a lot that needs to be done.

”So we need to vote for him and return him as president so that he can complete the good work he has started,” Lawan said.

Also, The APC National Secretary Alhaji Mai Mala Buni said that Buhari had performed well in all sectors of Nigerian economy.

”President Buhari has performed well in all segments, namely education, technology, employment, insecurity, appointments etc.

“I therefore urged all eligible voters to come out and vote for him in 2019.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the stakeholders who attended the meeting included Gov. Kashim Shettima, Gov. Bindow Jibrila of Adamawa, Gov. Mohammed Abubakar of Bauchi, the National Secretary of APC, Senate Leader Ahmed Lawal, former governors Isa Yuguda of Bauchi and Modu Sheriff of Borno among others.

