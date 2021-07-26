Buhari has fulfilled most of his campaign promises to Nigerians- APC chieftain

He said Buhari has executed many legacy projects in spite of the security challenges in the country, adding that no Nigerian President has been able to record such achievements in the past.

The 2015 and 2019 Buhari Support Group Benue Coordinator, said the Buhari-led administration has recorded significant achievements in infrastructure, education and economy, as well as its anti-corruption campaign.

He said that in spite of the prevailing security challenges, the President was able to invest hugely in infrastructure across the country.

“Buhari has done very well in many areas, some areas he started very well but other things overshadowed his performance in such areas.

“On the whole, I can say that Buhari has done what no other Nigerian President has been able to do in the last six years.

“However, along the line different forms of security challenges rear their heads in North West, North Central and then subsequently South West and South East.

“The issue of banditry came into existence, herdsmen/farmers clashes. Insecurity is work in progress and government is still trying very hard to excel even in this area even though we are having new waves of security challenges in the country,” he said.

Ishegh said that apart from introducing social welfare schemes for vulnerable Nigerians, Buhari was also carrying out numerous projects across the country.

He named such projects to include roads, bridges and schools as well as the rehabilitation of power sector for the purpose of boosting the economy.

“The government has invested so much in the area of infrastructure even in Benue here you can see that the Gboko-Makurdi road is being rehabilitated, the duallisation of Keffi-Lafia-Makurdi Road is ongoing, rehabilitation of Adoka-Naka-Makurdi is ongoing.

“The repairs of River Benue and River Katsina-ala bridges are also ongoing among others that the Federal Government is working on in Benue alone that is to prepare grounds for a robust economy,” he said.

He said that the anti corruption fight and the war against insecurity was a collective one urging all Nigerians to join hands with the government to ensure success.

“The war on corruption starts with oneself. It has to start in the family unit, community, ward, local government, state and then national.

“Because if we don’t produce good citizens from our communities how can they go out to be good citizens elsewhere but we forget all these. We look at this as Mr President’s problems. To succeed we must collectively fight corruption and insecurity,” he said.

Ishegh said that the administration of Buhari has also recorded significant achievements in the area of education.

“Here in Benue for instance we have a new Federal Polytechnic Wannune, Federal University of Science Otukpo and Federal College of Education, Apa and many others across the country and they are well funded.

”This president has done so much even though the security challenge is trying to overshadow the achievements he has recorded, but we are confident that all these will soon pass away,” he said.