Buhari has divided Nigeria - Atiku

news

Former Vice-President Atiku Abubakar says Nigeria is divided now, more than ever.

According to Daily Post, the former vice president said the reason is because Nigerians elected the wrong President.

Atiku said this during a meeting with Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) delegates in Anambra state.

The former Vice-President also said that the government needs to restructure Nigeria and allow every region to grow at its own pace.

He said “Our country is at a cross road today. I have never seen this country so divided than it is today.

“We are more divided as a country today simply because we mistakenly elected a president who has succeeded in dividing us the more. I have seen the pre-civil war days, the civil war days and the post civil war days, but I have never seen Nigeria as divided as we are today.

“This is because we elected a government that is completely insensitive to our diversity, and completely insensitive to our welfare. We elected a government that crashed Nigeria into a recession from an economy that was growing at a 6 per cent GDP and up till now we are trying to recover from the recession.

“Today we have the highest unemployment rate in our history. Over 12million young men and women. Today our health sector is performing very very minimal. Nigeria is at the bottom as far as health care is concerned. Almost every African country is ahead of Nigeria.

“In almost every socio-economic indicator, we are doing worse today. This is a government we must vote out next year. For the welfare of our children and grand children, this is a government we must not allow to return to power next year. I beg of you all, it is not about me, but about the future of our children, we must unite to make sure we don’t vote for APC any more.”

Int’l airport

Atiku also promised to build an international airport in the South-East if he is elected President.

“I promise you that as your president we will build an international airport in the east, not the type they(APC) are talking about, but one that is truly international, that would have flights to parts of the world, so that you don’t have to travel to Abuja or Lagos before traveling out of this country.

ALSO READ: I will not let you down - Atiku tells PDP delegates

“I want to beg you to give me that opportunity. To give me the opportunity is to let me have the ticket. I urge you to join hands with me so we can develop our regions again and reclaim our country again.”

Atiku Abubakar is a presidential aspirant seeking to fly the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) flag in the upcoming 2019 general elections.