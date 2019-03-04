On Friday, March 1, 2019, the All Progressives Congress (APC) wielded the proverbial big stick when it suspended Governors Ibikunle Amosun of Ogun State and Rochas Okorocha of Imo State, among others, for anti-party activities.

Amosun and Okorocha have spent all of the election season, campaigning for governorship candidates who belong to other political parties; for the simple reason that these candidates are their handpicked candidates.

While Amosun has been shamelessly campaigning for Adekunle Akinlade of the All People’s Movement (APM), Okorocha has been canvassing for votes for his son-in-law Uche Nwosu who is the gubernatorial candidate of the Action Alliance (AA) in Imo.

Nowhere should this be tolerated in sane political climes.

“Notably, these individuals have not shown any remorse and have actually stepped up their actions”, the APC said in a statement announcing the suspension of the politicians.

“The party reviewed the serial anti-party activities of the concerned individuals before and during the last Presidential and National Assembly elections in their respective states and resolved to enforce party discipline in line with our constitution”, the statement added.

This writer is in support of the APC’s disciplinary action. Time and again, I have written that internal democracy in political parties has to be the precursor to entrenching democratic tenets in the larger society. Political parties who can’t practice democracy within their fold can’t possibly exercise democracy tenets outside of their caucuses.

However, what a lot of political commentators have conveniently sidestepped is how President Muhammadu Buhari, who is the leader of his party, appears to be giving a nod and wink to the anti-party actions of Okorocha and Amosun for instance.

On the campaign trail as he sought another term in office, Buhari told party supporters in Imo and Ogun States to “vote whoever they like”, even though it was his call to ask supporters to vote for Dapo Abiodun (APC governorship candidate in Ogun) or Hope Uzodinma (APC governorship candidate in Imo) from the stomp.

In December and January, Buhari hosted APM governorship candidate Akinlade, APM National Chairman, Alhaji Yusuf Dantalle and Amosun in his Aso Villa office. Buhari has also been meeting with Amosun now and again ahead of the governorship vote.

On February 11, 2019, Buhari escaped a fusillade of stones aimed his way at a campaign rally in Ogun state, after an irate crowd of Amosun’s supporters, kicked against Abiodun’s endorsement and appearance on the stage.

It appears as though Buhari is scared of reprimanding his governors, calling them out or even calling their bluff, for fear of losing their support.

No one is saying Amosun should be treated like a leper because he has gone against his party, but the president’s body language during meetings with the intransigent governors sends across a different message from that often relayed by tough talking APC Chairman Adams Oshiomhole.

While Oshiomhole has been consistent with his messaging on the governors who have gone rogue, Buhari indulges and pampers them in public. There is no bigger example of undermining your own political party than this.

If what is sauce for the goose should be sauce for the gander, maybe Buhari himself should be suspended for anti-party activities. He hasn’t led by example on this one. And that is saying something.