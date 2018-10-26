Pulse.ng logo
Buhari fails to submit his academic documents to INEC, blames Military

President Buhari says the Military is holding on to his academic documents.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
Buhari: President submits nomination form play President Buhari says the Military Board has not released documents of his academic qualification. (Premium Times Nigeria)

President Muhammadu Buhari says the Military Board is yet to release his academic qualification documents.

Pesident Buhari stated this in an affidavit submitted to the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) following his failure to submit document supporting required by the body.

“I am the above named person and the deponent of this affidavit herein. All my academic qualification documents as filled in my Presidential form, APC/001/2015 are currently with the Secretary of the Military Board as of the time of this affidavit,” read the affidavit sworn to by President Buhari.

Meanwhile, Atiku Abubakar (PDP) and Donald Duke (SDP) had submitted their document to the electoral body.

According to Punch, Atiku also attached tax returns indicating that he had paid N10.8 million in tax from 2015 to 2017 while declaring his income within the period as N60.2 million.

Replay of 2014?

Recall that during the buildup to the 2015 general elections, Buhari, a presidential aspirant at the time, failed to present his credentials to INEC.

He blamed the Secretary of the Military Board of holding on to release his credentials.

ALSO READ: Vote for Buhari to return power to the South-West, says Fashola

“All my academic qualifications (documents) as filled in my presidential form, President APC/001/2015, are currently with the Secretary Military Boards as at the time of this affidavit. The affidavit is made in good faith and for record purpose,” Buhari swore in an affidavit.

Over 70 candidates for president

So far, over seventy political parties have submitted names of their presidential candidates.

A comprehensive list is expected to be published by INEC on Friday, October 26, 2018.

Author

Goodness Adaoyiche

Goodness Adaoyiche is a Senior Reporter at Pulse.  She is a creative writer with a keen interest in politics, developmental and investigative journalism. Email: goodness.adaoyiche@ringier.ng. Twitter: @Deadlinechic

