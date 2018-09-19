Buhari does not understand leadership, controlled by cabal - Saraki

news

Senate President and presidential aspirant, Bukola Saraki, has accused President Muhammadu Buhari's administration of being run by a cabal with the president lacking understanding of leadership.

While speaking to delegates of the People's Democratic Party (PDP) in Oyo State as part of his presidential campaign on Tuesday, September 18, 2018, Saraki said the president does not command the respect of world leaders.

According to him, even though Nigerians voted for the former military Head of State, his government has been hijacked and is being run by a constituted cabal.

He said, "The President we have now does not understand leadership. We have endured him for more than three years but it is the same thing.

"Nigerians voted for him but a cabal is ruling the country. That is not what democracy means. This time, let us look for who can do it. In Nigeria today, we do not have unity. What we need in the present world is a digital President.

"When your president sits with world presidents, he should be able to understand what they are saying. That is why presidents who have visited the country did not stay more than a few hours. But when they know that their host understands them, they will stay longer and explore investment opportunities in Nigeria."

Saraki also urged Nigerians to stop voting based on ethnic and religious sentiments and more on individual merit so that the country can progress

He said, "Over the years, we have made mistakes in electing people based on sentiment. Yes, it is time we corrected it. We will correct it because we are capable. Over the years, we have voted for people based on religion, the language they speak and where they came from in Nigeria. We need people who have the courage, capacity, ability and determination."

Saraki to battle Atiku, Tambuwal, others for PDP's ticket

To clinch the PDP's ticket to contest in the 2019 presidential election, Saraki has to beat other aspirants including former vice president, Atiku Abubakar; Sokoto State governor, Aminu Tambuwal; Gombe State Governor, Ibrahim Dankwambo; and former governors including Sule Lamido, Ahmed Makarfi, Attahiru Bafarawa, Jonah Jang and Rabiu Kwankwaso.

Others are former Senate President, David Mark, former Senator, Baba Datti Ahmed, and former Minister Special Duties Duties and Inter-governmental Affairs, Tanimu Turaki.