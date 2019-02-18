The national leader of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Bola Tinubu, says he's capable of bankrolling President Muhammadu Buhari's re-eletion bid without input from the president.

In a leaked tape of the party chieftain addressing APC supporters in his home recently, Tinubu said the president does not have the war chest to fund the election on his own.

The former Lagos governor urged party faithfuls to ensure the president's victory so that he can reward them with money for their mobilisation efforts.

"For all those who have come to Bourdillon, you know why we are here. We are here for mobilisation. You know what I mean by mobilisation.

"So, as registered APC members, you have to go and get your neighbours to come out and vote for the APC. It is after I have seen the favourable results of the elections that I will bring out good money.

"Buhari does not have the money that I want to steal and he doesn't have the money I want to take from him. Also, he does not have the war chest for this presidential election.

"Therefore, whatever I'm promising you is for real – and it is coming from my own pocket. It is not until I go to Alausa before I can get money to give you," he said in the leaked tape acquired by ThisDay.

The 2019 Presidential and National Assembly elections will take place on February 23, while the Governorship and State House of Assembly elections will take place on March 9.

Tinubu admits Osun statement was misguided

The former Lagos State governor also revisited his controversial statement about being richer than the entire Osun State.

He had made the statement while campaigning for his party's candidate, Gboyega Oyetola, in the state's 2018 governorship election. He was widely-criticised for making the statement and had to dismiss the accusations that he demeaned the people of the state.

However, in the leaked tape, he admitted the statement was misguided and didn't realise he was being recorded.

He said, "I was called names. I made a misguided utterance but I got away with it.

"In Osun, they were grumbling that the governorship candidate in the last election was brought from Lagos; Aregbe (former Osun State Governor, Rauf Aregbesola) too was brought from there and now it's (Adegboyega) Oyetola…they were complaining.”

"So, when we trained your children; after training them they got the brain and experience. They've acquired the know-how. Will it be bad for them to return home to fix things that are broken? How much really is your (Osun people) money that I want to embezzle? You (Osun people) don't have the kind of money that I have. Their king was there seated when I said so.

"I said: 'You don’t have the kind of money that I have.' If I'm going to change your (Osun people's) money it will be coins.'

"I never knew I was being recorded and that was how the video went viral. For that reason, I have to be guided in my speech right now in order to avoid saying a similar thing today."