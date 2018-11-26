Buhari disagrees with APC, says aggrieved members should go to court

news

President Buhari has urged aggrieved members of the All Progressives Congress (APC) to seek legal redress.

The President made this known in a statement which was posted on Twitter on Monday, November 26, 2018.

Buhari said “I disagree with the position of our party forbidding aggrieved members from taking the party to court, and threatening to penalize those who do.

“We cannot deliberately deny people of their rights. We agreed that party primaries should be conducted either through direct, indirect or consensus methods, and if anyone feels unjustly treated in the process, such a person can go to court.”

APC's directive

The APC National Working committee had earlier vowed to punish members who refuse to withdraw their cases against the party from court.

According to the ruling party’s spokesman, Malam Lanre Onilu, it is an offence to “file an action in a Court of Law against the party or any of its officers on any matter relating to the discharge of the duties of the party without first exhausting all avenues for redress provided for in its Constitution.”

He said “The NWC has frowned at the actions of some party members who have resorted to litigation as a way of addressing their perceived grievances and disputation without exhausting the party’s dispute resolution mechanism.

“The party intends to activate constitutional provisions to penalise such members as their action is capable of undermining the party and hurt its interest.

ALSO READ: Those who believe that President Buhari is Jubril from Sudan, aren't foolish, they just need help

“We hereby strongly advise such members to withdraw all court cases, while approaching the appropriate party organs with a view to resolving any outstanding disputes.

“In addition to this, aggrieved members are urged to take full advantage of the reconciliation committees the party has just put in place.”

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the Minister of Communications, Adebayo Shittu and the Imo State Governor’s son-in-law, Uche Nwosu are among the aggrieved party members in court.