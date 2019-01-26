The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that before the break, the presidentand members of the Presidential Campaign Council of the All Progressives Congress (APC) were on Thursday in Anambra and Enugu states to launch the re-election bid.

Buhari had on Friday, during the break, signed the Executive Order 007of 2019 on Road Infrastructure Development and Refurbishment Investment Tax Credit Scheme.

The sheme was part of the administrations commitment to the provision of critical road infrastructure across the country.

He also swore-in the acting Chief Justice of Nigeria (CJN), Justice Ibrahim Tanko, to replace Justice Walter Onnoghen, who has been suspended pending final determination of the cases against him.

While in Ibadan, Buhari would meet with traditional rulers at the Chiefs Secretariat before moving to the venue of the APC campaign rally in the state.

The president and members of the Presidential Campaign Council are expected to address the rally and deliver the `Next Level messages to the people of the state.

Buhari is also expected to take his campaign train to Osogho, Osun state, later in the day.