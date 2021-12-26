RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Politics

Buhari denies endorsing any APC faction

Authors:

Bayo Wahab

The presidency said the president only supports a united APC.

President Muhammadu Buhari
President Muhammadu Buhari

The Presidency has said that President Muhammadu Buhari does not support any factions within the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC).

Recommended articles

The presidency said this in response to the claim by a faction of the party in Kano State that the president endorses its formation and existence.

In a statement by Senior Special Assistant to the President on Media and Publicity, Mallam Garba Shehu, on Saturday, December 25, 2021, the presidency said the president only supports a united APC.

The statement reads, “The presidency wishes to counter a public statement by one of the factions of the All Progressives Congress in Kano State, that they have received the endorsement of President Muhammadu Buhari.

“This is blatantly untrue. This cannot happen when matters are awaiting adjudication by the courts.

“To be clear on this one, President Buhari has not endorsed any faction.

“His support is for the All Progressives Congress as a party, united and strong, and not of any faction”.

In Kano state, the APC is split into two factions. One is loyal to Abdullahi Ganduje, the state governor, and the other to a senator, Ibrahim Shekarau.

Authors:

Bayo Wahab Bayo Wahab

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Archbishop Desmond Tutu dies at 90

Archbishop Desmond Tutu dies at 90

22 months after INEC deregistered 74 political parties, over 100 apply for registration

22 months after INEC deregistered 74 political parties, over 100 apply for registration

Buhari denies endorsing any APC faction

Buhari denies endorsing any APC faction

Lai Mohammed denies contracting COVID-19

Lai Mohammed denies contracting COVID-19

Christmas: Atiku urges Nigerians to unite and extend love to their neighbours

Christmas: Atiku urges Nigerians to unite and extend love to their neighbours

Christmas: Sanwo-Olu urges Lagosians to be their brother’s keeper

Christmas: Sanwo-Olu urges Lagosians to be their brother’s keeper

Okowa preaches love, peaceful co-existence among Nigerians at Christmas

Okowa preaches love, peaceful co-existence among Nigerians at Christmas

APC governors celebrate Ganduje at 72, describe him as shining light

APC governors celebrate Ganduje at 72, describe him as shining light

Gov Zulum salutes troops celebrating Christmas on battlefields

Gov Zulum salutes troops celebrating Christmas on battlefields

Trending

Buhari refuses to sign electoral amendment bill, gives reasons

President Muhammadu Buhari presents N16.39trn 2022 Budget proposal to joint session of NASS. [Twitter-Punch]

Tinubu advised to drop his presidential ambition and support southeast candidate

Bola Tinubu - Nigeria's APC leader (Image: Guardian NG)

Ortom hails Buhari for rejecting Electoral Act Amendment Bill

Benue State governor, Samuel Ortom, with President Muhammadu Buhari

2023: IBB says Osinbajo has what it takes to be a good leader

Ibrahim Badamosi Babangida