Buhari denies endorsing any APC faction

The presidency said this in response to the claim by a faction of the party in Kano State that the president endorses its formation and existence.

In a statement by Senior Special Assistant to the President on Media and Publicity, Mallam Garba Shehu, on Saturday, December 25, 2021, the presidency said the president only supports a united APC.

The statement reads, “The presidency wishes to counter a public statement by one of the factions of the All Progressives Congress in Kano State, that they have received the endorsement of President Muhammadu Buhari.

“This is blatantly untrue. This cannot happen when matters are awaiting adjudication by the courts.

“To be clear on this one, President Buhari has not endorsed any faction.

“His support is for the All Progressives Congress as a party, united and strong, and not of any faction”.