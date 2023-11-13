Buhari commends APC's success in Imo, Kogi elections

The former President expressed his gratitude to the citizens of both states for their continued trust and support in the nation's largest political party.

In a statement released today, Buhari acknowledged the dedicated efforts of party leaders and workers who worked tirelessly to ensure the success of the APC candidates.

Senator Hope Uzodimma secured a second term as the Governor of Imo State, while Alhaji Usman Ododo emerged as the new Governor of Kogi State.

The former President conveyed his best wishes to Senator Hope Uzodimma and Alhaji Usman Ododo, expressing confidence in their ability to lead their respective states to greater heights during their tenure.