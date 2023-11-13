ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Politics

Buhari commends APC's success in Imo, Kogi elections

Ima Elijah

Uzodimma secured a second term as the Governor of Imo State, while Ododo emerged as the new Governor of Kogi State.

Former President Muhammadu Buhari departing Daura. [Presidency Twitter]
Former President Muhammadu Buhari departing Daura. [Presidency Twitter]

Recommended articles

The former President expressed his gratitude to the citizens of both states for their continued trust and support in the nation's largest political party.

In a statement released today, Buhari acknowledged the dedicated efforts of party leaders and workers who worked tirelessly to ensure the success of the APC candidates.

Senator Hope Uzodimma secured a second term as the Governor of Imo State, while Alhaji Usman Ododo emerged as the new Governor of Kogi State.

ADVERTISEMENT

The former President conveyed his best wishes to Senator Hope Uzodimma and Alhaji Usman Ododo, expressing confidence in their ability to lead their respective states to greater heights during their tenure.

Buhari's statement read, "My best wishes to them for their tenure. I am confident that under their leadership, Imo and Kogi States will experience progress and development. I commend the people of both states for their active participation in the electoral process, which is a testament to the strength of our democracy."

Ima Elijah Ima Elijah Ima Elijah is a Senior News Reporter at Pulse.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Nigeria, Denmark partner on green transition to boost employment, mutual economic growth

Nigeria, Denmark partner on green transition to boost employment, mutual economic growth

Dutse indigenes in Abuja call on FCTA to fix bad roads

Dutse indigenes in Abuja call on FCTA to fix bad roads

FCT property owners to begin paying taxes as Wike signs draft regulation

FCT property owners to begin paying taxes as Wike signs draft regulation

Kogi State won’t regret electing Ododo - APC Chieftain, Audu

Kogi State won’t regret electing Ododo - APC Chieftain, Audu

Buhari commends APC's success in Imo, Kogi elections

Buhari commends APC's success in Imo, Kogi elections

Kaduna State government promises 10,000 houses for the masses in 4 years

Kaduna State government promises 10,000 houses for the masses in 4 years

3 popular security officials who are currently on trial for criminal charges

3 popular security officials who are currently on trial for criminal charges

Expert praises Federal government’s move to decongest correctional centres

Expert praises Federal government’s move to decongest correctional centres

PDP governors' forum felicitate Governor Kefas @54

PDP governors' forum felicitate Governor Kefas @54

Pulse Sports

Luis Diaz, Mikel Obi and 5 other football stars whose relatives were kidnapped

Luis Diaz, Mikel Obi and 5 other football stars whose relatives were kidnapped

‘It is just who we are’ — Tottenham’s Postecoglu insists high line against Chelsea was the right call

‘It is just who we are’ — Tottenham’s Postecoglu insists high line against Chelsea was the right call

Giannis Antetokounmpo rocks Super Falcons jersey: declares 'Nigeria is my country'

Giannis Antetokounmpo rocks Super Falcons jersey: declares 'Nigeria is my country'

Was Chelsea’s first ‘statement win’ under Pochettino a step backward?

Was Chelsea’s first ‘statement win’ under Pochettino a step backward?

Van Dijk states what MUST change for Liverpool to improve

Van Dijk states what MUST change for Liverpool to improve

Adin Ross: Lionel Messi outbids popular streamer on $10 million mansion in Miami

Adin Ross: Lionel Messi outbids popular streamer on $10 million mansion in Miami

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Senator-Chukwuka-Utazi [Peoples Gazette]

I quit PDP to a party that'll allow me operate maximally - Sen Utazi

Inspector-General of Police (I-G), Kayode Egbetokun [ChannelsTV]

IGP bows to pressure, redeploys CP Imo ahead of by-election

Peter Obi insists he won the 2023 presidential election. (Daily post)

Peter Obi set to address world press on Supreme Court's judgement

Chief-Timipre-Sylva (People Gazette)

INEC restores Sylva's name on candidates’ list for Bayelsa poll